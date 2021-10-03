PARENTS Online
Peer Assistance, Reciprocal Experience & Navigation Through Support
Parenting can be tough. At PARENTS Online we provide text-based emotional support to parents and carers through our chat platform below. Our committed team have their own personal experience of parenting and are passionate about providing hope and understanding to fellow parents. We are here to hear their concerns, and to offer a non-judgemental ear when it’s needed most.
We provide parents:
A confidential listening service that can be used anonymously.
Support from a fully trained worker, with their own lived experience of parenting.
A safe space to talk openly without judgment, about anything that’s on their mind.
Click here to chat to one of our dedicated team 6pm-9pm on Monday to Friday.